Software Developer

To build a software system to automate the handling of Learner information and results as well as NLRD upload for historically registered qualifications as well as other development work as assigned.
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Maintain and improve the performance of existing software;
- Design, develop new systems and update software database;
- Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary;
- Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources;
- Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications(MIS) to provide to users;
- Maintain Participate in the design of complex high-quality applications and relational database;
- Develop applications and components;
- Knowledge of Software Integration;
- Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects;
- Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements;
- Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure strong functionality and optimization
JOB REQUIREMENT S
- A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7)
- 6 years’ experience in programming with main emphasis on C#; Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint
- Experience working with relational databases such as, MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL. Experience in mobile platform development.
Desired Skills:
- project and programme management
- problem solving
- communication