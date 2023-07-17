Software Developer

To build a software system to automate the handling of Learner information and results as well as NLRD upload for historically registered qualifications as well as other development work as assigned.

JOB DESCRIPTION

Maintain and improve the performance of existing software;

Design, develop new systems and update software database;

Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary;

Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources;

Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications(MIS) to provide to users;

Maintain Participate in the design of complex high-quality applications and relational database;

Develop applications and components;

Knowledge of Software Integration;

Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects;

Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements;

Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure strong functionality and optimization

JOB REQUIREMENT S

A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7)

6 years’ experience in programming with main emphasis on C#; Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint

Experience working with relational databases such as, MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL. Experience in mobile platform development.

Desired Skills:

project and programme management

problem solving

communication

Learn more/Apply for this position