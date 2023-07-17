Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 17, 2023

To build a software system to automate the handling of Learner information and results as well as NLRD upload for historically registered qualifications as well as other development work as assigned.
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Maintain and improve the performance of existing software;
  • Design, develop new systems and update software database;
  • Recommend improvements to existing software programs as necessary;
  • Develop, maintain and run complex update procedures on databases from external sources;
  • Develop, maintain and run complex extract procedures on databases and existing applications(MIS) to provide to users;
  • Maintain Participate in the design of complex high-quality applications and relational database;
  • Develop applications and components;
  • Knowledge of Software Integration;
  • Provide user support and technical consulting on company’s Projects;
  • Participate in gathering and analysis of user requirements;
  • Test and maintain complex software applications to ensure strong functionality and optimization

JOB REQUIREMENT S

  • A recognised three (3) year Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field (minimum NQF Level 7)
  • 6 years’ experience in programming with main emphasis on C#; Relevant working experience with C#, ASP.NET, MVC, JavaScript, SharePoint
  • Experience working with relational databases such as, MSSQL or Oracle and a good working knowledge of SQL. Experience in mobile platform development.

Desired Skills:

  • project and programme management
  • problem solving
  • communication

