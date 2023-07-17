Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Jul 17, 2023

Position Description:

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic, and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.

Responsibilities:

  • Design, code, test and implement integration and supporting application development components for TFG Infotec
  • Understand Integration approach, standards, and principles
  • Guide development/product teams on developing optimal integration solutions
  • Align with Development architecture and engineering guidelines and standards for developing integration components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

  • Have a relevant tertiary qualification
  • Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience developing integration and application solutions
  • Have proven experience developing APIs, REST and SOAP services
  • Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core/C#, Entity Framework
  • Have a good understanding of HTML, XML and JSON
  • Knowledge about Azure DevOps, Git, Confluent Kafka, Kubernetes, SQL, and Oracle Database would be an advantage
  • A strong commitment to professional service delivery
  • Planning and organizing ability
  • Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
  • The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
  • Good communication skills, both written and verbal
  • Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy


Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the
Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position