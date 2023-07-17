Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic, and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.

Responsibilities:

Design, code, test and implement integration and supporting application development components for TFG Infotec

Understand Integration approach, standards, and principles

Guide development/product teams on developing optimal integration solutions

Align with Development architecture and engineering guidelines and standards for developing integration components and APIs for the enterprise

Requirements:

Have a relevant tertiary qualification

Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience developing integration and application solutions

Have proven experience developing APIs, REST and SOAP services

Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core/C#, Entity Framework

Have a good understanding of HTML, XML and JSON

Knowledge about Azure DevOps, Git, Confluent Kafka, Kubernetes, SQL, and Oracle Database would be an advantage

A strong commitment to professional service delivery

Planning and organizing ability

Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills

The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment

Good communication skills, both written and verbal

Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy



Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the

Employment Equity Act.

