Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic, and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer outcomes.
Responsibilities:
- Design, code, test and implement integration and supporting application development components for TFG Infotec
- Understand Integration approach, standards, and principles
- Guide development/product teams on developing optimal integration solutions
- Align with Development architecture and engineering guidelines and standards for developing integration components and APIs for the enterprise
Requirements:
- Have a relevant tertiary qualification
- Minimum of 5 – 8 years’ software engineering experience developing integration and application solutions
- Have proven experience developing APIs, REST and SOAP services
- Be technically skilled in .NET Framework, .NET Core/C#, Entity Framework
- Have a good understanding of HTML, XML and JSON
- Knowledge about Azure DevOps, Git, Confluent Kafka, Kubernetes, SQL, and Oracle Database would be an advantage
- A strong commitment to professional service delivery
- Planning and organizing ability
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- The ability to work independently and in a team oriented, collaborative environment
- Good communication skills, both written and verbal
- Good attention to detail and levels of accuracy
Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the
Employment Equity Act.