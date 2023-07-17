Solution Architect (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

ENSURE solution architecture designs provide seamless integration, scalability & security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture as your expertise and tenacity as a Solution Architect is sought by a dynamic Financial Security Regulator in Centurion. You will design cutting-edge technology solutions by defining integrated solution architectures that are aligned with IT strategies and architectures to meet and support the organisation’s goals. The successful incumbent requires a suitable Postgraduate Degree in Computer Science or equivalent & a TOGAF Certification. You must have 10 years work experience have worked in development and integration of large-scale solutions, best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices & designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects. You also need 3 years’ proficiency with Casewise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect & solid Big Data, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, Data Governance, NoSQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL.

DUTIES:

Solution Architecture –

Define and design architecture solutions that encompass all architecture domains outlining solutions in line with business requirements, enterprise architecture principles, and ICT standards to ensure standardisation and risk management.

Review and ensure solution architecture designs provide seamless integration, scalability, and security in accordance with the prescribed enterprise architecture.

Update and maintain the architecture repository with all architecture artifacts as part of architecture implementation governance.

Project planning and implementation –

Contribute to the development and/or evaluation of Terms of Reference documents to assist business and ICT teams during RFI and RFP process.

Take accountability for the end-to-end delivery of solution/applications/systems and ensure alignment to the approved architecture.

Stakeholder Management –

Work closely with ICT and business stakeholders to understand their needs and ensure that the solution meets the agreed upon requirements.

Budget and Resource Management –

Work within budget constraints and manage resources efficiently.

Communication and Collaboration –

Have good communication and collaboration skills to effectively work with the various teams and stakeholders.

Innovation –

Keep up to date with the latest technology trends and bring innovative ideas on how the best solutions can be brought into the organisation.

Business Alignment –

Align designed solution with the overall business strategy and ensure it delivers business value.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Relevant Postgraduate Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

TOGAF Certification is a requirement.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum ten (10) years’ experience –

Working in development and integration of large-scale solutions involving multiple technologies, functions, and interfaces across in-house and vendor supplied system.

Experience with best practices and design patterns when designing distributed systems, systems integrations and microservices.

Designing solutions for (more than one architecture domain in a single project) large projects.

Minimum three (3) years’ experience –

Utilising Enterprise Architecture tools like Casewise, Visio, Sparx Enterprise Architect.

Other –

In-depth understanding of multiple technology domains and expertise in at least one, including experience with software development, databases, networks, and infrastructure.

Expert understanding of cloud architectures and components with a focus on Azure. This should include general knowledge and experience in cloud infrastructure, scalability, monitoring and security applicable to solution architecture designs.

Ability to guide Project teams and ensure solutions are developed and deployed in accordance with approved solution architecture.

Solid knowledge in creating architecture for all domains in one or more of the following areas: Database architecture, Big Data, Machine Learning, Business Intelligence, Data Governance, NoSQL databases, Advanced Analytics, AI, Data Mining, ETL for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

Solid knowledge in system requirements and system architecture to meet business needs, including server infrastructure, capacity planning, storage requirements, virtualisation and networking protocols for cloud and/or on-premises environments.

Advantageous –

Knowledge of other frameworks (e.g., Zachman).

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, ability to work with cross-functional teams.

Ability to recognise functional interdependencies, to assimilate and correlate disconnected procedures and process, and articulate their collective relevance to the organisation.

Initiative: Acts 4-12 months ahead and demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities are not missed.

Achievement orientation: Improves performance and makes specific changes within the work system or in own work methods to improve performance.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Solution

Architect

Centurion

Learn more/Apply for this position