Team Lead Front End Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Our client in the Insurance Industry is currently seeking to employ a Team Lead Front End Developer with minimum 5 years of full time Software Development Experience.

Duties:

Providing architectural and design guidance to the team.

Setting functional and technical specifications and standards.

Ensuring that the code produced by the team adheres to good engineering practices, such as maintainability and adherence to specifications and standards.

Participating in design sessions and analyzing the impact of proposed changes, providing estimates.

Coaching and guiding developers within the team.

Performing quality assurance checks and code reviews.

Contributing to the establishment of best practice standards.

Preparing technical specifications and ensuring compliance with audit, security, and access control requirements.

Adhering to deadlines and assisting in removing team blockers.

Participating in scrum ceremonies and maintaining effective communication with team members, management, and clients.

Identifying risks and developing contingency plans.

Analyzing existing operations and organizing training and knowledge sharing sessions for improvement.

Staying up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Updating work schedules for production support and troubleshooting when necessary.

Motivating staff and creating an environment that encourages questions and open communication.

Providing transparency to the team regarding challenges, failures, and successes.

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to stakeholders.

By fulfilling these responsibilities, the role ensures efficient development processes, high-quality code, and successful project delivery.

Languages / Technologies Required:

Flutter (Android/iOS)

Java EE 7+

OAuth 2.0

REST

SOAP

Microservice architectures

Docker / Kubernete

Cloud services

RDBMS

Document databases

Basic networking

ELK stack

CI/CD pipelines

Only apply should you meet the above criteria

Desired Skills:

Flutter

Microservice Architecture

Docker

Angular

Java EE 7+

Android

Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

Our client specialises in Insurance and are currently working hybrid but slowely going back in office. They have a vibrant team which always keeps up with new and trending technologies.

