Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Universe Developer to join our financial services client based in Johannesurg for a 12-months contract role.

What you will be doing/ What we are looking for:

Completed relevant degree

5 Years Unidata / Universe development experience in a cross section of Application environments, preferably in theBanking or Financial arena

Development and configuration experience in U2 (Unidata / Universe) of changes including new developments,

maintenance and enhancements is essential

Good understanding of the U2 Tool Set

Good knowledge of what capabilities are available within the industry for U2

Strong skills in Unidata BASIC Programming

Good understanding of the SDLC and experience in both Waterfall and Agile methodologies is essential

Collaboration on Business and Functional Specifications with Business Analysts

Collaboration and compilation of Technical Specifications with technical leads and other teams

Ensure that the standard IT processes are followed

Provision of Support to business in terms of assisting with queries and supporting testers with environment trouble shooting

Experience in Banking Operations functions would be beneficial

Desired Skills:

unidata

universe

U2

