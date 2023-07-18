1st Line Support Technician (Remote) – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A UK Based IT Services Provider is seeking a 1st Line Support Technician to join their remote Support Team to assist in proactively supporting their growing number of IT Support clients. It is crucial that the preferred candidate demonstrates independent troubleshooting skills and a high level of knowledge in business network technologies and have knowledge of server operating systems and network architecture (DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP).

DUTIES:

First line call handling, ticket logging, remote support, and escalation of helpdesk tickets.

Manage and monitor call queues ensuring adherence to SLA’s.

Ensure that customers are updated regularly on the status of their issues.

Effectively assign tickets to the relevant team based on priority, category & SLA.

Troubleshoot issues with client workstations, servers & network infrastructure.

Identify reoccurring incidents.

Work with third party vendors to troubleshoot hardware and software faults.

Ensure all documentation is clear, concise, and updated in the helpdesk system.

REQUIREMENTS:

Basic Microsoft Exchange admin skills.

Working knowledge of Windows desktop operating system.

Experience in an MSP environment.

Knowledge of server operating system and network architecture (DNS, DHCP, TCP/IP).

Microsoft Office 365, Azure Active Directory, Exchange Online, Teams, SharePoint Online and AD Connect.

Microsoft Server 2012 Onwards, Active Directory, Exchange 2013 Onwards and Hyper-V.

Must have own Laptop.

ATTRIBUTES:

You should be able to work under pressure and multitask.

You should possess excellent customer service and communication skills as well as having a logical and methodical approach to troubleshooting.

You should have a good telephone manner, good analytical and problem-solving skills, ability to learn quickly and apply knowledge.

You should enjoy working with customers and take pleasure & pride in resolving their issues.

COMMENTS:

