AWS Data Engineer at Sabenza IT

Unlock the Power of Cloud Data Engineering in the Multimedia World!

Join our Innovative Team and Shape the Future of Digital Media!

The Cloud Data Engineer, AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Storage Gateway and Digital Assets will work on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure team. The engineer’s primary focus is to provide data services that enhance our clients’ businesses. You’ll be a key member of the data pipeline team helping us deliver these solutions quickly and efficiently while ensuring they’re reliable and scalable.

Requirements

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered

Qualifications

Must have at least 10 years of cloud data engineering experience

Bachelors degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required

8 years of experience as a Cloud Data Engineer

Technologies

Azure

SQL

Databricks

Desired Skills:

cloud

aws

data pipeline

storage

gateway

databricks

sql

azure

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

