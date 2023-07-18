CNC Milling Machine Settter and Programmer

We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer to join our client’s team in their Rustenburg Branch.
As a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, you will play a crucial role in operating and programming CNC milling machines to produce high-quality parts and components for our clients.
Responsibilities:
- Set up, operate, and program CNC milling machines to manufacture precision parts and components according to engineering specifications
- Interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models to determine machine setup, tooling requirements, and machining sequences
- Select and install appropriate cutting tools, fixtures, and work-holding devices
- Perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot any machine issues to ensure optimal performance and minimize downtime
- Conduct quality checks and inspections to verify conformance to specifications
- Make necessary adjustments to machine settings and programs to achieve desired results
- Collaborate with team members and engineers to optimize machining processes and enhance efficiency
- Maintain a clean and organized work area, adhering to safety guidelines and regulations
Requirements:
- High school diploma or equivalent; additional technical training or certification is a plus
- Proven experience as a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, with a strong understanding of CNC milling principles, tools, and techniques
- Proficiency in programming CNC milling machines using G-code and CAM software (e.g., Mastercam, Fusion 360, or similar)
- Ability to read and interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models
- Strong attention to detail and excellent problem-solving skills
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating good communication skills
- Knowledge of CNC lathe machining is a plus
Desired Skills:
- CAD
- CAM
- CNC Machine Operator
- CNC Milling
- CNC Programmer
- G-Code
- Mastercam