CNC Milling Machine Settter and Programmer

We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer to join our client’s team in their Rustenburg Branch.

As a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, you will play a crucial role in operating and programming CNC milling machines to produce high-quality parts and components for our clients.

Responsibilities:

Set up, operate, and program CNC milling machines to manufacture precision parts and components according to engineering specifications

Interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models to determine machine setup, tooling requirements, and machining sequences

Select and install appropriate cutting tools, fixtures, and work-holding devices

Perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot any machine issues to ensure optimal performance and minimize downtime

Conduct quality checks and inspections to verify conformance to specifications

Make necessary adjustments to machine settings and programs to achieve desired results

Collaborate with team members and engineers to optimize machining processes and enhance efficiency

Maintain a clean and organized work area, adhering to safety guidelines and regulations

Requirements:

High school diploma or equivalent; additional technical training or certification is a plus

Proven experience as a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, with a strong understanding of CNC milling principles, tools, and techniques

Proficiency in programming CNC milling machines using G-code and CAM software (e.g., Mastercam, Fusion 360, or similar)

Ability to read and interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models

Strong attention to detail and excellent problem-solving skills

Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating good communication skills

Knowledge of CNC lathe machining is a plus

Desired Skills:

CAD

CAM

CNC Machine Operator

CNC Milling

CNC Programmer

G-Code

Mastercam

