CNC Milling Machine Settter and Programmer

Jul 18, 2023

We are currently seeking a skilled and motivated CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer to join our client’s team in their Rustenburg Branch.

As a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, you will play a crucial role in operating and programming CNC milling machines to produce high-quality parts and components for our clients.
Responsibilities:

  • Set up, operate, and program CNC milling machines to manufacture precision parts and components according to engineering specifications
  • Interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models to determine machine setup, tooling requirements, and machining sequences
  • Select and install appropriate cutting tools, fixtures, and work-holding devices
  • Perform routine maintenance and troubleshoot any machine issues to ensure optimal performance and minimize downtime
  • Conduct quality checks and inspections to verify conformance to specifications
  • Make necessary adjustments to machine settings and programs to achieve desired results
  • Collaborate with team members and engineers to optimize machining processes and enhance efficiency
  • Maintain a clean and organized work area, adhering to safety guidelines and regulations

Requirements:

  • High school diploma or equivalent; additional technical training or certification is a plus
  • Proven experience as a CNC Miller Machine Operator and Programmer, with a strong understanding of CNC milling principles, tools, and techniques
  • Proficiency in programming CNC milling machines using G-code and CAM software (e.g., Mastercam, Fusion 360, or similar)
  • Ability to read and interpret technical drawings, blueprints, and CAD models
  • Strong attention to detail and excellent problem-solving skills
  • Ability to work independently and as part of a team, demonstrating good communication skills
  • Knowledge of CNC lathe machining is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • CAD
  • CAM
  • CNC Machine Operator
  • CNC Milling
  • CNC Programmer
  • G-Code
  • Mastercam

