Consulting Business Analyst (Asset Management)

Claremont

Market-related

Do you want to take on consulting work where you get to work with more than one asset manager?

Is this you?

You have gained experience as a Business Analyst and you are keen to change things up so that you can gain more diverse experience. You want to gain valuable exposure to various systems, platforms, and processes while working with multiple asset managers in the industry

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will be working on various projects as a Business Analyst where you will consult on various long-term projects that are not your average day-to-day/BAU projects. You will be placed with a client to identify opportunities for improvement in their business operations and processes as well as help implement major business changes. (I added some meat here)

Where you’ll be doing it

You will be working for a management consulting firm which is based in Claremont, but you will be based at your client’s offices majority of the time while working on a particular project. Your future employer consists of a young and vibrant team that is owner run which means they can make quick decisions. The company also has a collaborative approach which means no one works alone and you can tap into and share the expertise within the business to better your service to the clients.

What you’ll need

For this position, you will need to have a Degree and a minimum of 3 years of experience working as a Business Analyst in the Asset Management space. You will need business writing skills as this is essential to be successful in this position

What you’ll get

You’ll gain exposure to the best systems and processes out there while working with the best investment companies. You’ll be permanently employed and earn a market-related salary as well as performance bonuses.

What next

For a confidential discussion please contact Meghan on [Phone Number Removed]; or send your CV to m (dot) [Email Address Removed]

We appreciate that your CV might not be fully up to date. No problem, just send us what you have.

We do respond to everyone! Just give us a few days to work through your application.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Business Writing

Business Analysis

Asset Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

