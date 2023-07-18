Database Administrator

As a Senior Database Administrator (DBA), you will play a pivotal role in managing and maintaining an organization’s database systems to ensure their optimal performance, security, and availability. You will be responsible for overseeing the design, implementation, and continuous improvement of the databases used by the company, working closely with cross-functional teams to support various applications and services.

Desired Skills:

AX

Database administration

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position