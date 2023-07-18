Developer

Developer

Career Growth and new opportunities!

R 45 000 – R 55 000

4 years relevant experience in the development, integration, and support of information systems preferably in a Production Automation, Manufacturing Execution or similar environment

Must be able to demonstrate successfully completed, value adding software development projects.

Skilled and experienced in someof the following software environments:

Web development (API, Web Forms, Blazor, Bootstrap)

Relevant experience in developing in Visual Studio (C#, VB, ASP)

Development and design within a Microsoft SQL database environment (T/SQL)

Development and design within an Oracle database environment (PL/SQL)

GIT repository management

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Understands the essentials of system integration and inter-system communication (API, Middleware, OPC, etc.)

AspenTech [URL Removed] (IP21)

Windows operating systems administration, server and workstation (including patching)

Minimum Requirements:

National Diploma (NQF 6/10), ideally B-degree or Higher Diploma (NQF 7/10) in Computer Science / Information Technology / Information Science, or other relevant qualification from a recognised institution.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.



Desired Skills:

Computer Science

Information Technology

Information Science

Learn more/Apply for this position