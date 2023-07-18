Developer

Jul 18, 2023

We need you to join our ever-advancing Financial Services company.

We are currently seeking the skills and expertise of an SAG Natural One Developer.

The role is based in the “Jacaranda City”-Pretoria

Defining Skills Required but not limited to:

  • 6 – 10 years’ relevant experience
  • Minimum 10 years of experience in the development and strong knowledge of:
  • Natural
  • NATURALOne
  • Natural Engineer
  • Entire/X
  • Integration Server
  • Adabas
  • Online & batch processing
  • Experience with JIRA, GIT and Microsoft TFS is helpful.
  • Implementation of technologies – Natural

Should the above resonate with your current skill artillery,

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button and let us transform your career.

Desired Skills:

  • NaturalOne
  • Adabas

Learn more/Apply for this position