Developer

We need you to join our ever-advancing Financial Services company.

We are currently seeking the skills and expertise of an SAG Natural One Developer.

The role is based in the “Jacaranda City”-Pretoria

Defining Skills Required but not limited to:

6 – 10 years’ relevant experience

Minimum 10 years of experience in the development and strong knowledge of:

Natural

NATURALOne

Natural Engineer

Entire/X

Integration Server

Adabas

Online & batch processing

Experience with JIRA, GIT and Microsoft TFS is helpful.

Implementation of technologies – Natural

Should the above resonate with your current skill artillery,

Hurry Now and Smash that Apply Button and let us transform your career.

Desired Skills:

NaturalOne

Adabas

Learn more/Apply for this position