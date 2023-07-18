We need you to join our ever-advancing Financial Services company.
We are currently seeking the skills and expertise of an SAG Natural One Developer.
The role is based in the “Jacaranda City”-Pretoria
Defining Skills Required but not limited to:
- 6 – 10 years’ relevant experience
- Minimum 10 years of experience in the development and strong knowledge of:
- Natural
- NATURALOne
- Natural Engineer
- Entire/X
- Integration Server
- Adabas
- Online & batch processing
- Experience with JIRA, GIT and Microsoft TFS is helpful.
- Implementation of technologies – Natural
