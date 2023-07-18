Developer – C# (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Develop reusable code for multiple platforms.

Breakdown complex issues into smaller tasks.

Support and enhance existing functionality and components, as well as develop new ones.

Understand the product and domain elements and refine/implement new requirements with business analysts.

Refactor and improve code for maintainability and adaptability.

Work effectively in a team environment and follow product software development processes and standards.

Improve application performance and high availability features.

Create unit and system tests to ensure functionality works as intended.

Create technical documentation explaining system components and their usage.

Perform root cause analysis on bugs and fix integrated system problems.

Build and deploy the system on an application server.

Execute functional test scenarios (dev testing).

Incorporate work from other developers to get the system functioning properly, including debugging code and modifying test data.

Provide guidance and support to junior developers to ensure quality work and timely delivery.

Provide technical leadership to development and other teams within the company.

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences

5-10 years’ software development experience, including 2-3 years as an Intermediate Integration developer.

Strong knowledge of Microsoft web development tools, .Net framework, and C# language features.

Familiarity with the SDLC process and software development methodology.

Experience using team development tools such as source control applications and UML for documentation.

Understanding of security vulnerabilities (OWASP top 10) and their impact on application solutions.

Experience in monitoring and optimising web server and site technical performance.

Proficiency in ASP.Net, C#.NET, XML, and .Net 4.7.2, as well as integration experience with Web/RESTful services and interaction with XML and JSON messages.

Ability to deliver high-quality software by paying attention to detail, extensive unit testing, and support for quality testing phases.

Strong understanding of object orientation and composition.

Familiarity with tools such as Visual Studio, SQL Server Management Studio, SOAP/REST services, and IBM MQ Series client interaction.

Additional experience with ASP.NET MVC, Entity Framework, jQuery, Web API, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, Python, and Xamarin is a plus.

C# Development

SDLC

ASP.Net

