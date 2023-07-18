Digital education worth $77,23bn by 2028

The global digital education market size is expected to reach $77,23-billion by 2028. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 30,5% from 2021 to 2028.

The education industry has witnessed a paradigm shift from conventional exam-oriented learning to personalised and interactive learning in recent years.

As digitisation continues to penetrate the education industry, the latest technologies and new and creative techniques are being used to deliver knowledge and educational content, thereby transforming learning and development into a lifelong process.

Looking forward to the future, digital education is predicted to benefit several beneficiaries across various geographies, demographics, ages, and socioeconomic conditions.

Digital education has changed the way people are pursuing learning. The interactive, flexible, high-quality, and collaborative learning facilitated by online learning platforms is particularly stimulating the growth of digital learning.

Digital learning also provides users with the flexibility to take courses at their convenience. Hence, several institutions are offering online learning to their students. Corporates are also adopting online training modules for training their employees and helping them in upgrading their skill sets.

Digital learning can also help overcome the barriers associated with the conventional teaching approach, such as the difference in the pace of learning of different students.

Education institutes have adopted digital learning to improve the efficiency of various processes, such as tracking students, reducing operational costs, and enhancing safety and security while providing information tools for teachers, administration staff, students, and researchers.

Progressive educational institutions are looking forward to adopting the latest technology to transform the learning environment and merge the physical and virtual world to derive better student outcomes.

The global market is a rapidly growing sector with companies spanning from early-stage start-ups to publicly traded organisations. The market is gaining a lot of attention from seasoned industry participants and generalist investors, primarily across the three main categories: K-12, higher education, and corporate learning. Each sector is unique and has different funding mechanisms, end users, and buyers.

Digital Education Market Report highlights include:

* Digital technology can improve access to education. Learners are increasingly shifting toward e-books that can be accessed online from anywhere across the globe. Digital content is comparatively easy to generate than printed content, which tends to incur higher production costs.

* Digital books are available in different languages and can be easily translated and retrieved by a wider user base. Moreover, learners, especially with physical disabilities, can listen to the educational content in an audio format to improve their vocabulary and encourage better interpretive reading.

* Enhancing student engagement is emerging as a prime concern for educators. Hence, market players are responding to such concerns by introducing advanced interactive whiteboards and are shifting from projector-based displays to touch screen displays. Such initiatives are encouraging active learning and developing critical readiness skills into the learners.

* To gain a competitive edge in the market, players have started adopting the client base expansion strategy by raising funds for the development of their platform.