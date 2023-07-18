Digital immunity the next goal for cybersecurity

Amid rapid change and evolution of cyberrisk, traditional approaches to cybersecurity and cyber resilience are no longer enough to protect organisations.

By Gary Jardim, sales and marketing manager at Triple4 Global

A new model is emerging, in which organisations strive to achieve digital immunity against cyber risk, with a self-defending and self-healing framework that learns and evolves as threats evolve.

Why traditional models are no longer enough

Traditional tools and cybersecurity approaches tend to be too siloed and static to adapt to rapidly-changing risks.

Common security approaches remain reactive, and too many organisations believe that backing up and restoring data to resume operations is sufficient to assure cyber resilience. Naturally, this is not enough. Leaked data is a business risk, even after operations have resumed.

Despite organisations’ efforts to become proactive in mitigating risk, most remain too slow to adapt to fast-changing attack models.

Defining digital immunity

Digital immunity is an advanced security strategy that aims to create an environment where organisations can proactively protect themselves against cyber threats and quickly recover from attacks. It goes beyond traditional cybersecurity measures by adopting a more holistic approach encompassing prevention, detection, response, and recovery, with tools that continually learn and improve.

Prevention is better than cure, but in the event of an attack, cure is also important. Digital immunity supports both.

Features of digital immunity:

* Threat Intelligence and Predictive Analytics: Digital immunity relies on advanced threat intelligence and predictive analytics to identify potential threats and vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. This enables organisations to take proactive measures to prevent attacks rather than solely relying on reactive measures.

* Continuous Monitoring and Incident Response: A key feature of digital immunity is continuous monitoring of the digital infrastructure, applications, and user behaviour. This enables the early detection of security incidents, allowing for rapid incident response and mitigation to minimise the impact of an attack.

* Automation and Machine Learning: Digital immunity leverages automation and machine learning technologies to analyse vast amounts of data and detect anomalies or patterns indicative of potential threats. This helps organisations stay ahead of evolving threats and respond effectively in real-time.

* Resilience and Recovery: Digital immunity emphasizes the importance of resilience and quick recovery in the face of cyber attacks. It includes robust backup and disaster recovery mechanisms to ensure business continuity and minimize downtime in the event of an incident.

Benefits of digital immunity:

* Proactive Threat Prevention: By adopting a digital immunity approach, organisations can proactively identify and mitigate potential threats before they cause significant damage. This reduces the likelihood of successful attacks and helps maintain the integrity and confidentiality of sensitive data.

* Enhanced Incident Response: With continuous monitoring and advanced analytics, digital immunity enables organisations to respond rapidly to security incidents. This improves incident containment, reduces dwell time, and minimises the impact on operations.

* Reduced Downtime and Business Continuity: The focus on resilience and recovery in digital immunity ensures that organizations can recover quickly from cyberattacks. This reduces downtime, prevents financial losses, and helps maintain customer trust and satisfaction.

* Adaptability to Evolving Threats: Digital immunity embraces technologies like automation and machine learning, enabling organisations to adapt to emerging threats and stay ahead of cybercriminals. It facilitates the rapid identification of new attack vectors and the implementation of countermeasures.

Choosing the right partner

Digital immunity offers organisations a proactive and comprehensive approach to cybersecurity. By leveraging advanced technologies, continuous monitoring, and robust incident response mechanisms, organisations can strengthen their defences, minimise the impact of cyberattacks, and ensure business continuity.

However, it is essential to choose the right partner who understands your organisation’s unique needs and can effectively deploy the appropriate digital immunity solutions to maximise the benefits of the model.

Consider the following factors when selecting a partner:

* Experience and Expertise: Look for a partner with a proven track record in cyber security and a deep understanding of digital immunity strategies. They should have experience of working with organisations in your industry and the capability to tailor solutions to your specific needs.

* Comprehensive Solution Portfolio: Ensure that the partner offers a comprehensive suite of digital immunity solutions, including threat intelligence, continuous monitoring, incident response, and recovery capabilities. This ensures that all aspects of your cybersecurity ecosystem are adequately covered.

* Scalability and Flexibility: Choose a partner who can scale their solutions as your organisation grows and adapts to changing cyber threats. Flexibility in deployment options, such as cloud-based or on-premises solutions, is also important to accommodate your unique infrastructure requirements.

* Collaborative Approach: Seek a partner who will work closely with your organisation, providing guidance, training, and ongoing support. Look for a collaborative approach that fosters knowledge transfer and empowers your internal teams to effectively manage digital immunity.