Enterprise Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Role Overview:

The role of the enterprise architect (ESA) addresses the conceptual/planning level of the application architecture in collaboration with other architects focused on the needs of the technology, business, and information architectures.

Defining Skills Required:

10 years’ experience in a related field

5 years’ experience in an Enterprise/Solution Architect role

Knowledge of the relevant Information Technology governance and legislative framework

COBIT,

ITIL,

TOGAF

SDLC

ASAP

SOA

