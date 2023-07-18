First-generation iPhone sells for $190k

When Apple CEO Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007, he said it would reinvent the phone – and it did.

The initial phone came with 4Gb of storage, but was quickly superseded by the 8Gb model which launched at the same time. The 4Gb model was discontinued just two months after its launch.

This means that numbers of the very first iPhone are rather limited – and finding one still in the box and unopened is extremely rare.

Which is probably why a recent auction saw a first-edition, unopened iPhone sell for a massive $190 000.00 – more than 400-times its original purchase price.

At its launch, the iPhone sold for $599.00.

The auction house, LCG Auctions, described the phone as still being in its factory wrapping and in exceptional condition.

This is the highest amount reached for a first-generation iPhone. In February, a device was sold for $63 356.00, and another went for $40 320.00 in March.