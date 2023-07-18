MMIS Specialist – Gauteng Midrand

My client based within Gauteng is currently seeking a MMIS Specialist to join their team. The main purpose of this role is to manage the MAXIMO system through the implementation of processes and procedures to ensure optimal efficiency of the system.
YOUR ROLE:
- Effective administration of various systems
- General support and training of users
- Internal and external stakeholder relationship management
- Maintain and support the Maintenance Management Information System (MMIS), Maximo
- Maintain and support a real time Operations and Maintenance database based on Maximo.
- Report Writing and configuration Management for both Maximo and QlikView
- Effective teamwork and self-management
YOUR QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:
- Minimum Grade 12
- IT Diploma and/or Quality Management Certification advantageous
- SQL skills Conversant with inspection cycles and maintenance practices
- Knowledge of Asset Management Systems
- Organizational, interpersonal and communication skills
- Basic management skills
- Advanced Computer literacy
- Conversant with contract and project management principles
- Minimum 3 years relevant working experience in a Planning and Maintenance Related Environment.
- System Asset management and Maintenance Support experience.
- Experience in the Railway Industry advantageous,
- Business Intelligence solutions
Desired Skills:
- MMIS Specialist
- Administration of various systems
- SQL
- IT
- Information Technology