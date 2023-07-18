MMIS Specialist

My client based within Gauteng is currently seeking a MMIS Specialist to join their team. The main purpose of this role is to manage the MAXIMO system through the implementation of processes and procedures to ensure optimal efficiency of the system.

YOUR ROLE:

Effective administration of various systems

General support and training of users

Internal and external stakeholder relationship management

Maintain and support the Maintenance Management Information System (MMIS), Maximo

Maintain and support a real time Operations and Maintenance database based on Maximo.

Report Writing and configuration Management for both Maximo and QlikView

Effective teamwork and self-management

YOUR QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE:

Minimum Grade 12

IT Diploma and/or Quality Management Certification advantageous

SQL skills Conversant with inspection cycles and maintenance practices

Knowledge of Asset Management Systems

Organizational, interpersonal and communication skills

Basic management skills

Advanced Computer literacy

Conversant with contract and project management principles

Minimum 3 years relevant working experience in a Planning and Maintenance Related Environment.

System Asset management and Maintenance Support experience.

Experience in the Railway Industry advantageous,

Business Intelligence solutions

Desired Skills:

MMIS Specialist

Administration of various systems

SQL

IT

Information Technology

Learn more/Apply for this position