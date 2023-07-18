Most crypto workers are in the US

The US dominates the global crypto workspace by nearly 30%.

As of July 2023, over 190 000 people hold down crypto jobs.

Edith Reads, financial analyst at BitcoinCasinos.com, comments: “The crypto workspace is expanding quickly, providing significant income for the global population.

“As crypto acceptance and adoption increases, more exciting job opportunities will come up, offering substantial value to the global community.”

Today, almost 200 000 workers in the US have crypto jobs, 60% of them working on crypto trading and investment.

Currently, over 62 000 people work for crypto exchanges and brokerages, 50 000 work in crypto financial services, 40 000 work studying blockchain technology, protocols and mining, and 12 000 work for NFTs.