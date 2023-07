.Net Developer with Umbraco

Our client is seeking a seasoned .Net & Umbraco Developer in the beautiful city of Cape Town. This contract runs for 12 months and gives you the flexibility of a contract along with the balance of a hybrid model.

Key Skills:

Umbraco Developer:

HMTL

JavaScript

CSS

ASP.NET MVC

Umbraco (v8+)

Front-end & Back-end Development experience

MSSQL – Microsoft SQL experience

