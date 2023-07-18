Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsibilities

Manage scope, time, and cost of projects

Manage various Installation teams

Request, submit and approve manufacturing drawings

Draft project specific Installation specifications

Ensure projects are completed according to the technical specifications

Site visits and Installation reports

Feedback from the Customer and affiliate Contractor through site meetings during the project

Quality assurance on Installations

Minimum Requirements

5 Years in refrigeration project management/installations

Mechanical Engineering Diploma/Degree, or Trade Test Diploma in Refrigeration

General level of understanding of refrigeration systems

Experience & understanding of project management

Literate on Microsoft Office Suite

Understand and ability to read drawings

Desired Skills:

Project Costing

Project Management

Project Planning

About The Employer:

Leading manufacturing company is looking for a Project Manager with strong refrigeration installation experience to manage the Installations team

