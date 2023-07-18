Project Manager (Tunisia / Morocco) at Parvana Recruitment – Remote Remote

Client Details

Our client, a leading provider of innovative solutions, is committed to helping some of the world’s most well-known brands tackle their most pressing business challenges. With a reputation as a trusted partner to global organisations, the company delivers future-focused solutions that enhance customer experiences and enable businesses to stay ahead of the digital curve. Driven by a passion for innovation and customer success, this company has become known for its reliable and impactful solutions. As a member of this dynamic team, the successful candidate will have the option to work in a hybrid capacity, or in a traditional office environment. Working alongside a high-performing and diverse team of professionals on a global scale, the ideal candidate will bring a proven track record of achievement and a passion for driving results.

Role Responsibilities:

Drive business expansion in the French-speaking region, contributing to its growth and success.

Assume a leadership role, overseeing the entire project team and providing guidance to functional team leaders.

Foster and maintain strong relationships with clients, ensuring positive and ongoing engagement.

Offer support to the Sales Team, collaborating closely to achieve shared objectives.

Be prepared for travel, with up to 25% of your time dedicated to domestic and/or international trips.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Hold a degree in Engineering, Business, or possess equivalent education/experience.

Proficient in English within a business context.

Experience working on large software development projects is essential.

Possess a minimum of 7 years of experience as a business/software consultant and project manager in the telecommunications or relevant industry.

Exhibit expert-level comprehension of client needs and a deep understanding of managing client-facing software delivery life cycles (SDLC) at the project/program level.

Demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of customer requirements and the broader impact of changes in the business environment and industry trends.

Display extensive knowledge of the client’s industry, including wireline, wireless, data services, cable systems, and pre/post-paid business models.

Hold certifications and possess skills in both project management and business management.

Job ID:

J104291

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Business / Software Consulting

SDLC

