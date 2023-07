SAP Functional Consultant – Gauteng Germiston

Calling on all SAP MM and WM consultants to join a dynamic team within the manufacturing sector.

Minimum requirement

Bachelor’s degree: Computer Science

Min 5 years of working experience.

Strong knowledge of IT systems best practices

SAP MM and SAP WM

Team management

Responsibilities

Lead the analysis, build and implementation of multiple IT projects.

Configurations.

Develop Solutions for business outcomes.

Desired Skills:

sap mm

sap wm

sap

Sap consultant

manufacturing

