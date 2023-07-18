Scrum Master at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

IQbusiness are looking for experienced Scrum Masters / Agile Consultants / aspiring Agile Coaches to join the largest Agile consulting team in Southern Africa. This is your opportunity to make your own “ding in the universe” and create a lasting impact by helping our clients design environments that deliver better results.
Minimum Requirements
You will be even more awesome if:
- You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
- You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
- You have any other relevant Agile certifications
Job Specification
This job might be for you if:
- You put the customer at the heart of everything you do.
- Change is your middle name and you thrive in organizations that constantly adapt and evolve.
- You like people more than computers. You look forward to engaging with the business and delivery team every day.
- You know just how to support your team and give them the environment they need to grow.
- You get your energy from people, not tools. You know that email, IM, texting, faxing and phone calls don’t work. You love speaking to people, face to face. Every day.
- Buggy software is “not your bag, baby” and neither is hiding behind progress report
- You have had a go at navigating the minefield of corporate governance, to create an environment that supports innovation, creativity and work-life balance.
- You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.
- You like to keep things simple.
- You know what a servant leader is, and you aspire to the best one you can be.
- You jump at the opportunity to foster team collaboration.
- You have experience helping people to help themselves.
- You are passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.
- You have at least 3 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a development team member or Scrum Master.
You might like us because:
- You will be a part of a team of highly experienced, like-minded individuals.
- We value learning and development and provide our Scrum Masters with training and coaching to accelerate their personal growth.
- You will gain exposure to multiple industries and organisations in your role as a change agent.
Critical Core Competencies Personal & Behavioural
- Aspiring to Agile values and principles
- Supportive and Caring (motivating/assisting)
- Strong servant leadership skills
- Entrepreneurial & Commercial Thinking
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Delivering results and customer value
- Relating and networking (communicating & developing relationships)
- Formulating strategies and concepts within agility@IQbusiness
- Facilitation & influencing
- Learning & researching (continuous improvement)
- Achieving personal work goals & objectives (planning & organising)
Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.
Desired Skills:
- Agile
- Scrum
- Agile coaching
- Kanban
- SDLC