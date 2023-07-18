Scrum Master at IQbusiness

IQbusiness are looking for experienced Scrum Masters / Agile Consultants / aspiring Agile Coaches to join the largest Agile consulting team in Southern Africa. This is your opportunity to make your own “ding in the universe” and create a lasting impact by helping our clients design environments that deliver better results.

Minimum Requirements

You will be even more awesome if:

You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner

You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development

You have any other relevant Agile certifications

Job Specification

This job might be for you if:

You put the customer at the heart of everything you do.

Change is your middle name and you thrive in organizations that constantly adapt and evolve.

You like people more than computers. You look forward to engaging with the business and delivery team every day.

You know just how to support your team and give them the environment they need to grow.

You get your energy from people, not tools. You know that email, IM, texting, faxing and phone calls don’t work. You love speaking to people, face to face. Every day.

Buggy software is “not your bag, baby” and neither is hiding behind progress report

You have had a go at navigating the minefield of corporate governance, to create an environment that supports innovation, creativity and work-life balance.

You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.

You like to keep things simple.

You know what a servant leader is, and you aspire to the best one you can be.

You jump at the opportunity to foster team collaboration.

You have experience helping people to help themselves.

You are passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.

You have at least 3 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a development team member or Scrum Master.

You might like us because:

You will be a part of a team of highly experienced, like-minded individuals.

We value learning and development and provide our Scrum Masters with training and coaching to accelerate their personal growth.

You will gain exposure to multiple industries and organisations in your role as a change agent.

Critical Core Competencies Personal & Behavioural

Aspiring to Agile values and principles

Supportive and Caring (motivating/assisting)

Strong servant leadership skills

Entrepreneurial & Commercial Thinking

Applying Expertise and Technology

Delivering results and customer value

Relating and networking (communicating & developing relationships)

Formulating strategies and concepts within agility@IQbusiness

Facilitation & influencing

Learning & researching (continuous improvement)

Achieving personal work goals & objectives (planning & organising)

Please Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

Agile

Scrum

Agile coaching

Kanban

SDLC

