Scrum Master at IQbusiness

Jul 18, 2023

IQbusiness are looking for experienced Scrum Masters / Agile Consultants / aspiring Agile Coaches to join the largest Agile consulting team in Southern Africa. This is your opportunity to make your own “ding in the universe” and create a lasting impact by helping our clients design environments that deliver better results.

Minimum Requirements
You will be even more awesome if:

  • You hold a Certified Scrum Professional (CSP) OR Certified Scrum Master (CSM)/ Professional Scrum Master (PSM I or PSM II) OR PMI-Agile Certified Practitioner
  • You have an understanding of Kanban and Lean Software Development
  • You have any other relevant Agile certifications

Job Specification
This job might be for you if:

  • You put the customer at the heart of everything you do.
  • Change is your middle name and you thrive in organizations that constantly adapt and evolve.
  • You like people more than computers. You look forward to engaging with the business and delivery team every day.
  • You know just how to support your team and give them the environment they need to grow.
  • You get your energy from people, not tools. You know that email, IM, texting, faxing and phone calls don’t work. You love speaking to people, face to face. Every day.
  • Buggy software is “not your bag, baby” and neither is hiding behind progress report
  • You have had a go at navigating the minefield of corporate governance, to create an environment that supports innovation, creativity and work-life balance.
  • You stay in touch with the latest software development trends and are comfortable (or want to learn more about) DevOps, SAFe etc.
  • You like to keep things simple.
  • You know what a servant leader is, and you aspire to the best one you can be.
  • You jump at the opportunity to foster team collaboration.
  • You have experience helping people to help themselves.
  • You are passionate about your career in Agile software development and want to make a real, lasting difference.
  • You have at least 3 years’ experience working in an Agile team – either as a development team member or Scrum Master.

You might like us because:

  • You will be a part of a team of highly experienced, like-minded individuals.
  • We value learning and development and provide our Scrum Masters with training and coaching to accelerate their personal growth.
  • You will gain exposure to multiple industries and organisations in your role as a change agent.

Critical Core Competencies Personal & Behavioural

  • Aspiring to Agile values and principles
  • Supportive and Caring (motivating/assisting)
  • Strong servant leadership skills
  • Entrepreneurial & Commercial Thinking
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering results and customer value
  • Relating and networking (communicating & developing relationships)
  • Formulating strategies and concepts within agility@IQbusiness
  • Facilitation & influencing
  • Learning & researching (continuous improvement)
  • Achieving personal work goals & objectives (planning & organising)

Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Scrum
  • Agile coaching
  • Kanban
  • SDLC

Learn more/Apply for this position