Senior Applications Support Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Purpose

To maximise the efficiency, reliability, and usability of the company business applications while minimising the business applications’ downtime and disruptions of the company business operations, which includes identifying and resolving problems, performing system upgrades, implementing enhancements, and providing guidance on best practices.

Minimum requirements

A degree in information systems or similar is a requirement.

ITIL Foundation certification is a requirement.

Administration and user support – minimum six year’s experience.

Application maintenance – minimum six year’s experience.

Management of incidences, problems and requests – minimum six year’s experience.

Application monitoring – minimum six year’s experience.

Quality assurance – minimum six year’s experience.

User training – minimum six year’s experience.

Application deployment – minimum six year’s experience.

Technical writing – minimum six year’s experience.

Application Recovery – minimum six year’s experience.

Data Governance – minimum three year’s experience.

Risk management – minimum three year’s experience.

Project management – minimum three year’s experience.

Vendor management – minimum three year’s experience.

Experience in supporting application on Azure cloud is an advantage.

Experience in supporting VIP, Syspro and data intensive applications is an advantage.

Main duties

Administration and user support.

Application maintenance.

Management of incidences, problems, and requests.

Application Monitoring.

Quality assurance.

User training.

Application deployment.

Vendor management.

Project management.

Risk management.

Data governance.

Application recovery.

Technical writing.

