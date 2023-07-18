Senior Data Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Decision Scientist who will support our Consumer Banking team with insights gained from analyzing company data. The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action.

They must have strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating algorithms and creating/running simulations. They must have a proven ability to drive business results with their data-based insights. They must be comfortable working with a wide range of stakeholders and functional teams. The right candidate will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages:

Experience using web services

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics

Experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers

Experience with distributed data/computing tools

Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using:Business Objects, D3, ggplot, etc.

Desired Skills:

Python

Analytical skills

MS Office skills

Presentation Skills

Influence and Liaison skills

Project management skills

Research skills

Javascript

Java

C++

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

