Senior Data Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Decision Scientist who will support our Consumer Banking team with insights gained from analyzing company data. The ideal candidate is adept at using large data sets to find opportunities for product and process optimization and using models to test the effectiveness of different courses of action.
They must have strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating algorithms and creating/running simulations. They must have a proven ability to drive business results with their data-based insights. They must be comfortable working with a wide range of stakeholders and functional teams. The right candidate will have a passion for discovering solutions hidden in large data sets and working with stakeholders to improve business outcomes.
- Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques
- Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages:
- Experience using web services
- Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics
- Experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers
- Experience with distributed data/computing tools
- Experience visualizing/presenting data for stakeholders using:Business Objects, D3, ggplot, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Analytical skills
- MS Office skills
- Presentation Skills
- Influence and Liaison skills
- Project management skills
- Research skills
- Javascript
- Java
- C++
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree