Senior Project Manager (Engineering) – 2 Months Contract – Gauteng

Our company is a South African based Engineering company, established in 1995. Currently we are in search for a Project Manager to join our team for a short term project.

We execute agile multi-discipline engineering projects, with a typical lifecycle of 12-18 months, to clients with critical infrastructures. These projects consist of modifications done on existing factories, as well as greenfields and renewable projects. Our project executions range from pure design, up to total EPC (Engineering, Procurement & Construction).

Qualifications/Requirements:

Relevant IT ralated degree/diploma or Engineering degree/diploma

At least 6 years experience as a Project Manager

Senior industry experience in engineering/construction

Desired Skills:

Project management

engineering

construction

