Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Large IT E-Learning Centre based in Cape Town are searching for a Senior Project Manager. They are looking for a senior candidate who can lead a project and work with business stakeholders.
– Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering / Project management / Business Management
– Min 3 years working experience in projects management
– Prior experience in negotiating in vendor contracts
– Excellent in drafting and submitting budgets
– Excellent written and communication skills
– Strong management skills
– Strong projects management / planning / analysis / negotiation skills
– Advanced Excel / Visio / Powerpoint and Sharepoint
Desired Skills:
- Projects Management
- Planning
- Anayst