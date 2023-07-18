Senior Project Manager – Western Cape Cape Town

Large IT E-Learning Centre based in Cape Town are searching for a Senior Project Manager. They are looking for a senior candidate who can lead a project and work with business stakeholders.

– Bachelors Degree in Industrial Engineering / Project management / Business Management

– Min 3 years working experience in projects management

– Prior experience in negotiating in vendor contracts

– Excellent in drafting and submitting budgets

– Excellent written and communication skills

– Strong management skills

– Strong projects management / planning / analysis / negotiation skills

– Advanced Excel / Visio / Powerpoint and Sharepoint

Learn more/Apply for this position