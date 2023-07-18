Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The senior software developer will form part of a larger team that is responsible for delivering high data throughput, large data processing systems using complex event driven architectures. The purpose of the role is to help accelerate the development of the larger platform that serves the greater business need. The Developer should be well versed in advanced programming principles (for eg: event driven architecture, cqrs, outbox pattern etc) and will be working closely with the technical leads and engineering lead to advance the development process. The candidate will report to the product delivery manager and work with the team with the focus around development.

Duties include, but not limited to:

Primary Duties

Develop distributed systems in a Kubernetes environment.

Develop collections of services used for high data throughput systems.

Develop software with good CICD processes in mind automating as much as possible.

Develop with test driven development.

Be well versed in writing unit tests that span the solutions that you build.

Have metrics and monitoring in mind and ensure the systems are well covered with logs, metrics, and traces.

Collaborate with the product team.

Work closely with the team lead and ensure that due process is followed as the software evolves.

Self-starter

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.

This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives. Essential Criteria:

Experience working with .Net.

Experience with messaging platforms like Rabbit or Kafka.

SOLID principles

Working with CICD principles

Experience in k8s

Experience in Docker for containerization

Git / Source Control

Thorough understanding of MySQL

Experience in writing SQL scripts

Experience in writing stored procedures.

Experience in debugging solutions

Demonstrates consistent behavior aligned to the Organizational Culture.

Desired Skills:

.NET

CIDI

Docker

Kubernetes

Git

Rabbit

Kafka

Source Control

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position