Senior Software Developer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

The senior software developer will form part of a larger team that is responsible for delivering high data throughput, large data processing systems using complex event driven architectures. The purpose of the role is to help accelerate the development of the larger platform that serves the greater business need. The Developer should be well versed in advanced programming principles (for eg: event driven architecture, cqrs, outbox pattern etc) and will be working closely with the technical leads and engineering lead to advance the development process. The candidate will report to the product delivery manager and work with the team with the focus around development.
Duties include, but not limited to:
Primary Duties
- Develop distributed systems in a Kubernetes environment.
- Develop collections of services used for high data throughput systems.
- Develop software with good CICD processes in mind automating as much as possible.
- Develop with test driven development.
- Be well versed in writing unit tests that span the solutions that you build.
- Have metrics and monitoring in mind and ensure the systems are well covered with logs, metrics, and traces.
- Collaborate with the product team.
- Work closely with the team lead and ensure that due process is followed as the software evolves.
- Self-starter
This job description is not intended to be an exhaustive list of responsibilities. The job holder may be required to complete any other reasonable duties in order to achieve business objectives.
- Essential Criteria:
- Experience working with .Net.
- Experience with messaging platforms like Rabbit or Kafka.
- SOLID principles
- Working with CICD principles
- Experience in k8s
- Experience in Docker for containerization
- Git / Source Control
- Thorough understanding of MySQL
- Experience in writing SQL scripts
- Experience in writing stored procedures.
- Experience in debugging solutions
- Demonstrates consistent behavior aligned to the Organizational Culture.
Desired Skills:
- .NET
- CIDI
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- Git
- Rabbit
- Kafka
- Source Control
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma