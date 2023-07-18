As a Specialist Support Engineer, you will form part of a vibrant business applications support team. The team is responsible for the development and support of key solutions within the company.
As a Support Engineer you will be responsible for implementation, including technical documentation and support of new solutions.
You will be mentored by the Lead Support Engineer and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implement technical standards and best practices.
Desired Skills:
- Managing Technical Teams
- Financial Services experience
- Software Development Support and Maintenance
- C#
- .Net
- Database Design
- Process Modelling
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric