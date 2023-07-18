Specialist Support Engineer

As a Specialist Support Engineer, you will form part of a vibrant business applications support team. The team is responsible for the development and support of key solutions within the company.

As a Support Engineer you will be responsible for implementation, including technical documentation and support of new solutions.

You will be mentored by the Lead Support Engineer and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implement technical standards and best practices.

Desired Skills:

Managing Technical Teams

Financial Services experience

Software Development Support and Maintenance

C#

.Net

Database Design

Process Modelling

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position