Technical Business Analyst at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.

Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for seasoned Business Analysts that have experience and exposure to projects within the Financial Services industry. We are specifically looking for people that have worked on projects including:

API and Systems Integration, Digital (Mobile) projects; AML/ Fraud/ Compliance related projects or Payments projects.

Are you ready to do more than you think you can, to apply your experience, knowledge and aspirations to an exciting new career?

Step into the challenge at IQbusiness and we’ll walk your choice career path with you.

Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:

Must have 5 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)

Must have financial services experience as a Business Analyst specifically in Banking.

Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)

Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.

Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.

Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)

Participate in the solution design process.

Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.

Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.

Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.

Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.

Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.

Education Qualification:

Matric

University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.

Skills:

Formal or practical experience in the BABOK

Multiple process notations

Business Writing Skills

Presentation and Facilitation Skills

Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping

Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS

Business Change Life Cycle

System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)

Quality and Risk Management

ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE

Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous

Please Note:

As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.

IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.

Desired Skills:

Requirement Gathering

Functional Specifications

Workshop Facilitation

Workflow Analysis

Business analysis

