Agile Master (0546) Long Term Contract (LM) – Gauteng Pretoria

- Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.
- Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.
- Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.
- Guide the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.
- Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.
- Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.
- Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.
- Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.
Minimum Requirements:
- 6-8 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team.
- At least 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps Industry.
- IT/Business degree.
- At least two of the following:
- Prfessional Scrum Master IITM.
- Certified Scrum Prfessional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.rg).
- Certified SAFe® prgram Consultant (scaledagile.com).
- Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.cm).
- Scale Prfessional Scrum™ (scrum.rg).
- Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.cm).
- MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence
Desired Skills:
- Scrum
- Agile
- Burndown techniques