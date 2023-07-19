Agile Master (0546) Long Term Contract (LM)

Jul 19, 2023

  • Provides active and regular mentorship to other Agile Masters.

  • Supports multiple Feature Teams in complex Products/Sub-Products up to Domain level.

  • Provides key insights into the evolution of Agile KPIs in complex Agile teams to improve efficiencies at an organisational level.

  • Guide the team and organisation on the use and application of Agile/Scrum methodologies and practices.

  • Aligns within broader teams to ensure good collaboration and value adding outcomes.

  • Collaborates with Product Owners and colleagues across multiple sites/locations.

  • Gives structure to workshops and meetings to lead and facilitate the team’s Agile way of working. This includes facilitating discussion, decision making and conflict resolution.

  • Assesses the agile maturity of the team and organisation and coaches the team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that is sustainable and comfortable for the team/projects.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 6-8 years’ experience in more than one Agile Team.

  • At least 5 years’ experience in the IT/Software DevOps Industry.

  • IT/Business degree.

  • At least two of the following:
    • Prfessional Scrum Master IITM.

    • Certified Scrum Prfessional – Scrum Master® (scrumalliance.rg).

    • Certified SAFe® prgram Consultant (scaledagile.com).

    • Certified SAFe® Agilisit (scaledagile.cm).

    • Scale Prfessional Scrum™ (scrum.rg).

    • Certified SAFe Release Train Engineer (scaledagile.cm).

  • MS Office tool (Excel, Word, project, Viso & PowerPoint) and JIRA/Confluence

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Agile
  • Burndown techniques

