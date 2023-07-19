BDO Digital wins 2023 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year

BDO Digital has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year.

The annual Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards celebrate partners who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and success in delivering solutions based on Microsoft technologies. Out of over 4 200 nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide, BDO Digital stood out for its implementation of client solutions and its dedication to providing end-to-end security solutions.

Gilchrist Mushwana, director for cybersecurity at BDO South Africa, comments: “This is evidence of the common BDO dream of ‘It’s time for BDO to lead’, and results of our strong strategy and shared purpose of people helping people achieve their dreams. BDO’s Microsoft SCI practice is world-class, supported by innovative thinkers and leading insights. BDO’s commitment to our clients is unmatched, and it’s our goal to keep raising the standard for success.”

Pat Kramer, CEO of BDO Global, adds: “Our strategic digital approach, combining our global digital and business capabilities, means we are in a unique position to deliver value to our clients and to each other. Winning the 2023 Microsoft Security Partner of the Year Award further solidifies our position as a leader in the industry.”

Nicole Dezen, chief partner officer and corporate vice-president of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft, congratulates the winners and finalists, noting the positive impact their solutions and services have on customers and digital transformation.

The award ceremony took place prior to Microsoft Inspire, the company’s global partner conference.