C/C++ SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.
Key Requirements
- Min 4-5+ years’ C / C++ development experience
- Network programming skills essential
- Knowledge of Best Practices
- Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience
- OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Java
- Python
- OOP
- Linux
- TCP
- SDLC