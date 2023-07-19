C/C++ SOFTWARE DEVELOPERS – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are seeking an innovative, enthusiastic and exceptional C++ developers. You will be responsible for building and maintaining high-end software and embedded systems. You will be also responsible for software development via collaborating with the relevant stakeholders. You should have a theoretical knowledge of the object-orientated programming language that can be used in the real world.

Key Requirements

Min 4-5+ years’ C / C++ development experience

Network programming skills essential

Knowledge of Best Practices

Proficiency in C++ compliant languages such as C, Java, and Python.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Real-time multimedia and embedded development experience

OSI layer 2 experience, specifically AVB and its related protocols

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C++

Java

Python

OOP

Linux

TCP

SDLC

