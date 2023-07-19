C# Developer

Jul 19, 2023

Reigning automotive giants are on the hunt for experienced C# Developers !!

If you are someone that enjoys working from home 80% of the time then this role has your name on it !!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
  • Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
  • Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Agile working experience advantageous

