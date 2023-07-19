C# Developer

Reigning automotive giants are on the hunt for experienced C# Developers !!
If you are someone that enjoys working from home 80% of the time then this role has your name on it !!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- At least 8 years’ worth of experience using C# or similar MS technologies
- Familiarity with Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms e.g. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Agile working experience advantageous
Don’t waste time, Apply Now !!
