C#.NET Developer – Gauteng Sandown

Technical abilities:

The must haves:

C# .Net framework

Backend development, .Net framework (we use .Net 4.8) & .Net Core.

Microsoft SQL Server

Source control: we use Azure DevOps but GIT or similar will do.

Web Service / API experience, ex. .Net Core APIs, WCF web services, etc.

Advantageous

Some front-end experience: we currently use C# MVC, but are exploring other front end technologies like Angular and React.

API development

Cloud development experience, ideally .Net Core

Docker & Kubernetes would be an amazing advantage.

Azure or AWS knowledge and experience in building for the cloud and scaling for the cloud

Desired Skills:

C#.Net

SQL Server

WCF

Angular

Azure

API

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Looking for a driven, self-motivated candidate who will be able to work in a hybrid environment. Currently we work mostly from home. Must be able to work alone and within a team. Client is performance driven and measure on performance, so self-motivated and career driven. Will with work internal teams; support, testing, business analysis & customers.

Client needs developers that will be able to see project through the entire SDLC. They build their software in house so there are many aspects to this; the developer will be involved from design to delivery of solutions.

The main focus is on development, they have architects who are overall responsible for the design and other departments to take care of the solution, like the testers & production support staff.

They encourage their developers to play an active role in the full SDLC and by doing that growing themselves, their experience and their careers with them.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Contribution towards medical aid o

Contribution towards pension : 3.5% o

Life insurance

