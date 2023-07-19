Cloud Data Engineer (Contract)

Role Purpose:

The Cloud Data Engineer, AWS Data Pipeline, AWS Storage Gateway and Digital Assets will work on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure team. The engineer’s primary focus is to provide data services that enhance our clients’ businesses.

You’ll be a key member of the data pipeline team helping us deliver these solutions quickly and efficiently while ensuring they’re reliable and scalable.

Requirements

Develops and maintains mission-critical information extraction, analysis, and management systems.

Provides direct and responsive support for urgent analytic needs.

Translates loosely defined requirements into solutions.

Uses open-source technologies and tools to accomplish specific use cases encountered within the project.

Uses coding languages or scripting methodologies to solve a problem with a custom workflow.

Performs incremental testing actions on code, processes, and deployments to identify ways to streamline execution and minimize errors encountered.

Qualifications

Must have at least 10 years of cloud data engineering experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering or a related field required.

8 years of experience as a Cloud Data Engineer

Technologies

Azure

SQL

Databricks

Desired Skills:

azure

sql

databricks

engineer

cloud

