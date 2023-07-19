Data Analyst (Wits RHI)

Main purpose of the job:

To provide statistical support for the conduct, design, conceptualization, and analysis of research projects

Location:

22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Contribute to the development of research protocols

Develop the analysis plan

Present the analysis plan to relevant stakeholders and obtain feedback and revise as required

Retrieve and manipulate quantitative data from multiple sources into understandable format through extensive data mining and analysis

Liaise with and provide input to the data management team to facilitate efficient implementation and execution of procedures and processes

Perform data analysis, prepare tables, and write up methodologies used and results

Contribute to and prepare publications

Stay abreast with literature relevant to research activities and statistical methodologies within the organization

Collaborate closely with other investigators on related studies within the team and provide advice or guidance on study design, protocol, research tools, data analysis, and other research-related activities

Conduct ad hoc research training interventions i.e. Journal Clubs, Writing Series, Wits RHI Research Methodology Course

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrate effective self-management

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of own work are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership of driving your own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy-setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Post Graduate Degree in Biostatistics or Epidemiology or equivalent

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 3 – 5 years research experience

Must be skilled in database design

At least 3 years of experience with statistical packages e.g. SAS or Stata, Stata preferable

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Practical experience in conducting research using various methodological designs

Experience in data analysis (longitudinal data sets)

Publication writing is an added advantage

Familiarity with statistical software, particularly STATA or R

Systematic and analytical approach to research

Tactful, respectful and non-judgmental

Good administrative skills with working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to work under pressure and adhere to deadlines

Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a diverse/multidisciplinary team

Assertive, confident, and adaptable

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 28 July 2023.

Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

BackgroundThe Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health [URL Removed] is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health, and vaccinology.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid Contribution

Provident Fund Contribution

Learn more/Apply for this position