Data Centre Support Engineer

Data Centre Support Engineer – Taking the cloud phenomenon to another level!

We are looking for a confident go getter individual who has an urgent sense of delivery looking for exposure to a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers!

The Company: one of a few qualified and highly specialized VMware partners in Southern Africa. Choosing the very best solution for each client and delivering managed ICT services through the cloud to customers of any size in any location.

The Position: We’re looking for an ambitious Data Centre Support Engineer to be based permanently in Centurion. The pay range on offer is R30 000.00 to R35 000.00 Package Per Month.

Requirements:

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Completed Matric

Completed IT Diploma or similar IT qualifications – essential

Own reliable transport with a valid drivers license

Skilled Senior level Windows Server Engineer

At least 5 years experience working in Server and Data Centre environment

Windows Server 2012 – Advanced Support Windows Server 2016 – Advanced Support Exchange Server 2013 – Advanced Support Exchange Server 2016 – Advanced Support MS II

Basic support Active Directory, DNS and Group Policy Objects

Advanced Support Network Cabling, Routing, Switching, Firewalls, VLANs and WiFi

Advanced Support Fortigate

Essential experience/technical skills required for the role:

VMware experience essential

Peplink Experience advantageous

Routing, Switching and Firewall skills essential

Citrix Server Experience will be advantageous

Azure experience will be advantageous

Attention to detail

Ability to work independently and in a team

Drive to meet Deadlines

Someone who enjoys working with in rules and set boundary’s

Committed and Stable person

Neat and tidy, well spoken and not shy to be honest

Customer service oriented

Admin orientated

Responsibilities:

Doing first and second line support for Windows Server Applications

Doing first and second line network support

Deployment and Configuration of Windows Servers

Deployment and management of VMware Data Centre running VCentre

Monitoring, Maintaining and performance tuning of Servers and Application servers

Monitoring of client Application network(s)

Preventative maintenance and application administration

Customer Application deployment and customization projects

Strict maintenance of Data Centre documentation

The Data Centre consists of a variety of VMWare hosts with Windows servers

The hardware is mainly Dell, Fortigate and Peplink

You will be part of a team of support engineers and mainly responsible for the setup, maintenance and support of Windows based servers on VMWare

Strong networking skills are essential.

Why Should You Apply?

Super fast / always on internet connectivity

Can take any network to the next level and save money

Great Team

Great Management

Be recognized for hard work

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate.

Clear ITC record is required.

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

