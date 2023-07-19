Data Engineer – Western Cape Somerset West

Jul 19, 2023

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.

Required Qualifications:

  • Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).
  • DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure certification

Experience and Knowledge:

  • 5- 8 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.
  • Experience in data mining, large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis.
  • Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation.
  • Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.
  • Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.
  • Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.
  • Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS, Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.
  • Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop, MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka, Event Hub and Stream Analytics.
  • Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL.
  • Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java or Python.
  • Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.
  • Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases, Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse), Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.
  • Analytical mind and business acumen
  • Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau, Power BI, strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra), Scala, Python or R.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.
  • Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data.
  • Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.
  • Data Modelling (Relational and Star Schema).
  • Database design.
  • Database development.
  • Data Warehouse Design – Build and Development.
  • Database Administration.
  • Database Performance Tuning and Optimisation.
  • Present information using data visualization techniques.
  • Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.
  • Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.
  • An understanding and hands on experience on Hadoop/Spark based distributed storage and computing frameworks.
  • Real-Time analytics and batch processing.
  • Strong experience in architecting analytical applications in cloud environment such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Competencies:

  • Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
  • Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
  • Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
  • Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
  • Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
  • Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
  • Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
  • Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
  • Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
  • Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
  • Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.
  • Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.
  • Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • aws
  • database developer
  • data engineer
  • data manipulation
  • ETL
  • Sql Server
  • SQL
  • t-sql
  • data modelling

