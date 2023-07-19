DevOps Engineer (Centurion Hybrid) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

THE technical expertise of a solutions-driven DevOps Engineer is sought by a dynamic provider of cutting-edge Software Solutions where customer experience is at the forefront of everything they do. You will help build functional systems that improve the customer experience and plan projects. You will be responsible for deploying product updates, identifying production issues, and implementing integrations that meet customers’ needs. The ideal candidate will have a solid background in Software Engineering and be familiar with PHP and/or C# .Net. You will also preferably possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent with experience in the Telecoms/Software Dev industry with proficiency in Git, GitHub workflows, SQL, Linux & have solid knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures.

DUTIES:

Core Focus –

Deploy updates and fixes and provide Level 2 technical support.

Build tools to reduce occurrence of errors and improve customer experience.

Develop software to integrate with internal back-end systems.

Perform root cause analysis of production errors and resolve technical issues.

Develop scripts to automate visualisation.

Design procedures for system troubleshooting and maintenance.

Responsibilities –

Build and implement new development tools and infrastructure.

Build out tools and processes and technologies to improve the level of support provided to Developers.

Understand the needs of stakeholders and convey them to Developers.

Work on ways to automate and improve development and release processes.

Test and examine code written by others and analyse results.

Ensure that systems are safe and secure against Cybersecurity threats.

Analyse the stream of support requests for patterns and opportunities to improve the services provided by developing software updates and fixes.

Identify system deficiencies and implement effective solutions.

Improve scalability and system performance.

Ensure that applications follow recommended practices, making them more efficient and supportable when they go into production.

Work with Software Developers and Software Engineers to ensure that development follows established processes and works as intended.

Interact/Engage with internal Integration, Monitoring and Operations team.

Interact/Engage with the technical team of the operators and Partners.

Plan projects and be involved in Project Management decisions.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferably have a Bachelor of Science Degree (or equivalent) in Computer Science, Engineering, or relevant field.

Preferably have experience in the Telecoms industry or Software Development houses.

·Experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar Software Engineering role.

Proficiency with Git and GitHub workflows.

Good knowledge of PHP and/or C# .Net.

Working knowledge of databases and SQL.

Knowledge of Server environments.

Basic network knowledge.

Knowledge of client server and internet systems architectures.

Linux operating system conversant.

ATTRIBUTES:

Problem-solving attitude.

Collaborative team spirit.

