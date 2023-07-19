Front End Developer LW1803 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jul 19, 2023

Projects:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

  • Implement pixel-perfect UI designs.

  • Implement reusable HTML and JS logic.

  • Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable.

  • Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.

  • Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, in mid-development, with a minimum of handover.

  • Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.

  • Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.

  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.

  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

  • Preparation of user and operation manual

  • User training

  • System testing/parallel runs

  • System implementation

  • System audits/quality assurance

Maintenance Requests:

  • Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.

  • Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation.

  • Preparation of user and operation manual.

  • User training.

  • System testing/parallel runs.

  • System implementation.

  • System audits/quality assurance.

  • User sign-off.

Minimum Requirements:

  • 5+ Years in Development focussing on the Front End

  • JavaScript

  • Node.js

  • AngularJS

  • Angular 6+

  • TypeScript

  • HTML 5

  • CSS(SCSS)

  • AJAX & REST

  • API

  • JSON & XML

  • Azure, AWS, or Openshift (beneficial)

  • At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)

  • At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)

  • Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)

  • JAVA (beneficial and optional)

  • Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)

Desired Skills:

  • Angular
  • Node.JS
  • HTML
  • CSS

