Front End Developer LW1803

Projects:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel-perfect UI designs.
- Implement reusable HTML and JS logic.
- Ensure all code is readable, extendable, and scalable.
- Ensure that stylesheets are maintained and adapted where necessary.
- Ensure that all implementations can be passed over to other developers, in mid-development, with a minimum of handover.
- Polish frontend behavior to ensure a great user experience.
- Ensure that the small unseen details of a client-side application are of exceptional quality.
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated/considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present the proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements.
- Ensure that the following steps in the Development Cycle are executed:
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
- Preparation of user and operation manual
- User training
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Maintenance Requests:
- Review and present proposed system solution to User Organisation.
- User sign-off.
Minimum Requirements:
- 5+ Years in Development focussing on the Front End
- JavaScript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 6+
- TypeScript
- HTML 5
- CSS(SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- Azure, AWS, or Openshift (beneficial)
- At least one Relational Database experience (POSTGRES, SQL) (beneficial and optional)
- At least one Document Database experience (MONGO, ELASTIC) (beneficial and optional)
- Mobile Development Experience (beneficial and optional)
- JAVA (beneficial and optional)
- Micro Service Development (beneficial and optional)
Desired Skills:
