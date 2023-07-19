Intel, Asus agree to take NUC products forward

Intel has agreed to a term sheet with Asus, agreeing to manufacture, sell and support the Next Unit of Compute (NUC) 10th to 13th generations systems product line, and to develop future NUC systems designs.

“Our NUC systems product team delivered unique products that spurred innovation in the ultra-small form factor market,” says Sam Gao, Intel vice-president and GM of Intel Client Platform Solutions.

“As we pivot our strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product innovation and growth, our priority is to ensure a smooth transition for our customers and partners.

“I am looking forward to Asus continuing to deliver exceptional products and supporting our NUC systems customers.”

Intel is pivoting its strategy to enable ecosystem partners to continue NUC systems product line innovation and growth. Asus’s expertise and track record delivering industry-leading mini PCs to customers make it ideally suited to continue driving innovation and growth in NUC systems products.

“Thank you, Intel, for your confidence in us to take the NUC systems product line forward. I am confident that this collaboration will enhance and accelerate our vision for the mini PC – greatly expanding our footprint in areas such as AI and AIoT,” says Joe Hsieh, chief operating officer at Asus. “We are committed to ensuring the excellent support and service that NUC systems customers expect.”

Under the proposed agreement, Asus will receive a non-exclusive license to Intel’s NUC systems product line designs, enabling it to manufacture and sell 10th to 13th Gen NUC systems products and develop future designs. This will enable the company to provide product and support continuity for Intel NUC systems customers.

Asus will establish a new business unit called Asus NUC BU.