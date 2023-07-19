Intermediate Business Analyst

Jul 19, 2023

Analysis & Design

  • Analyse and examine the organizational Goals, Opportunities and Problems as communicated in the original assumptions
  • Prepare Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions
  • Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives
  • Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
  • Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
  • Analyse the business environment
  • Investigate & define business requirements
  • Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
  • Consolidate views / anomalies and decompose high-level information into detail
  • Analyse facts to determine problems, risks, opportunities and options
  • Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment
  • Analyse existing and new business processes to enhance efficiency
  • Design new business processes

Requirement Management

  • Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task & workflow analysis
  • Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
  • Documents the functional and technical design of the system
  • Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
  • Ensure Requirements stipulated in User Stories are traceable throughout SDLC

Stakeholder Management

  • Work with Functional leads to transform and develop new requirements
  • Render support and facilitate sessions to end-users
  • Interact with the business stakeholders and subject matter experts in order to understand their problems and needs
  • Working closely with Developers, QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as potential implementation of design

Implementation & review

  • Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes
  • Review processes on an ongoing basis and conduct process audits
  • Interacts with system architects and developers to ensure system is properly implemented

Testing

  • Preparation of Testable User Stories
  • Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that forms the basis of QA and UAT test cases
  • Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases
  • May assist in testing the system and create system documentation

Training

  • Create user manuals
  • Create training material
  • Facilitate training workshops and/or one on one training sessions with end user groups or subject matter experts

Design Workshop Facilitation & Presentation Skills

  • Plan and Prepare for various types of facilitated sessions
  • Necessary facilitation techniques include; Listening Skills, Questioning Skills, Dealing with Interruptions, Dealing with Negativity, Dealing with Shyness
  • Apply facilitation techniques to one on one interviews

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Health domain Knowledge
  • Medical aid domain Knowledge

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position