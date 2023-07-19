Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

Analysis & Design
- Analyse and examine the organizational Goals, Opportunities and Problems as communicated in the original assumptions
- Prepare Business Case review to prudently validate or disprove the initial assumptions
- Ensure Project directive aligns with organizational objectives
- Work with the business to identify opportunities for improvement in business operations and processes
- Design and/ or modify business systems or IT systems
- Analyse the business environment
- Investigate & define business requirements
- Critically evaluate information gathered from multiple sources
- Consolidate views / anomalies and decompose high-level information into detail
- Analyse facts to determine problems, risks, opportunities and options
- Formulate strategies and guidelines to improve the business environment
- Analyse existing and new business processes to enhance efficiency
- Design new business processes
Requirement Management
- Elicit requirements using interviews, document analysis, requirements workshops, surveys, site visits, business process descriptions, use cases, scenarios, business analysis, task & workflow analysis
- Document requirements (including data modelling, interface layouts, data flows and screen and report layouts, etc.)
- Documents the functional and technical design of the system
- Produce User Stories with Acceptance Criteria
- Ensure Requirements stipulated in User Stories are traceable throughout SDLC
Stakeholder Management
- Work with Functional leads to transform and develop new requirements
- Render support and facilitate sessions to end-users
- Interact with the business stakeholders and subject matter experts in order to understand their problems and needs
- Working closely with Developers, QA Testers to understand business concerns & constraints as well as potential implementation of design
Implementation & review
- Facilitate the implementation of new/enhanced processes
- Review processes on an ongoing basis and conduct process audits
- Interacts with system architects and developers to ensure system is properly implemented
Testing
- Preparation of Testable User Stories
- Preparation of Acceptance Criteria that forms the basis of QA and UAT test cases
- Work with QA Tester to build robust test case scenarios which adequately support Organizational Use Cases
- May assist in testing the system and create system documentation
Training
- Create user manuals
- Create training material
- Facilitate training workshops and/or one on one training sessions with end user groups or subject matter experts
Design Workshop Facilitation & Presentation Skills
- Plan and Prepare for various types of facilitated sessions
- Necessary facilitation techniques include; Listening Skills, Questioning Skills, Dealing with Interruptions, Dealing with Negativity, Dealing with Shyness
- Apply facilitation techniques to one on one interviews
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Health domain Knowledge
- Medical aid domain Knowledge
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric